Caron Butler’s Award-Winning Documentary Inspired By Kobe Bryant

The documentary “Seeing is Believing: The Caron Butler Story,” won a Capital Emmy Award on Saturday and Butler is crediting the late Kobe Bryant as his inspiration.

On Sunday, Butler posted a photo of himself on a red carpet on Instagram and wrote: “Dear God Thank You 🙏🏿 My Brother & friend Kobe Bryant Inspired me to go down this path and told me that my second act would be better than my first. Rest In Peace & Power 👑 Kobe#GiGi.”

He tagged “Mamba Mentality” as his location.

Butler also thanked the producers and editors that worked on the original documentary by The Monumental Sports Network.

The documentary chronicles Butler's journey from having a troubled childhood growing up on the streets of Wisconsin, to becoming an NBA champion, philanthropist, entrepreneur and community activist.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships over his 20-season career with the Lakers, poured himself into storytelling when he retired in 2016. He won an Oscar for the animated short film "Dear Basketball" in 2018 that was based on a poem he wrote.

Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people on January 26.

Bryant and Butler played together on the Lakers for one season in 2004-2005. Bryant wrote the forward for a book that Butler published in 2016 called "Tuff Juice: My Journey from the Streets to the NBA.” The book is being turned into a movie by Mark Wahlberg.

After Bryant’s death, Butler posted a photo to Instagram of him embracing Bryant and wrote: “I’ve been taught never to question the lords will, but today I ask why? I am heartbroken to lose my friend and mentor. 💔 #RIPkobe#RIPgigi"