Lakers News: Celebrity NBA Fan Cites L.A.'s Bumpy Start As Most Disappointing Storyline This Year

When Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bovada Sports spoke with Jersey City hip hop artist and noted hoop head Albee Al about the biggest surprise of the young 2022-23 NBA season, the rapper wasted no time putting your Los Angeles Lakers on blast:

"Motherf***ers got Westbrook on the bench, yo," Al noted without hesitation. "Don't play with my boy like that. "That's the biggest surprise man, the biggest -- and another surprise is... how the f*** they can't make it work. Like, I can't understand how the Lakers can make it work. I don't get it. The Lakers and the Nets ain't looking too good. The Lakers, it's looking like last year ...and Westbrook is coming off the bench, it just don't make no sense. That's the biggest surprise for me, yeah."

As a reminder, last year the Lakers trotted out a group of ancient players -- most of whom are now out of the NBA -- around their Big Three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. They went a miserable 33-49 and finished as the No. 11 seed. This year, the recent play of Davis has helped L.A. float around .500 thus far, though the team still needs significant shooting help.

"I feel like [they're] the same type of player, just that LeBron is bigger than [Westbrook]... and it's like how the f*** they gonna expect them to do anything, if they similar they both charge, they dominate with the ball."

Westbrook being shifted to a sixth man role has actually reinvigorated his play, and he is thriving as a passer with his minutes staggered separately from those of James. This is his best fit on this roster.

Davis has been struck by a flu-like illness and had to depart last night's 116-102 road loss to the Washington Wizards.