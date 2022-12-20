Lakers News: Chris Paul Reacts To Patrick Beverley's Toothless Taunts

During last night's 130-104 defeat to the Phoenix Suns, one of the most lethargic, lopsided losses of your Los Angeles Lakers' season so far, perennial irritant Patrick Beverley continued to chirp confidently at Suns counterpart Chris Paul, despite the Lakers being down 20+ throughout much of the game's second half.

Most memorably, he mocked Paul after drawing contact on a layup drive.

After the game, Chris Paul spoke with reporters about Beverley's "too small" gesture he made following the bucket (i.e. "he's too small to guard me").

The layup and subsequent made free throw helped L.A. begin to shrink their deficit... all the way from 26 to 23.

“You can’t pay attention to that stuff,” Paul said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “That ain’t new. He ain’t come up with it. But just play basketball, man.”

The last time Beverley faced off against Paul, the Lakers' starting shooting guard wound up getting suspended for three games (L.A. would go 2-1 without him, because he doesn't really add much these days) after shoving Suns center Deandre Ayton, hard, in the back during a stoppage in play, while Ayton was standing over a pained Austin Reaves, who had been hacked by Phoenix All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker.