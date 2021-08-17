Christmas Day 2021: Lakers vs. Nets will be Game of the Day

Sports Illustrated home
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Brooklyn Nets to be the marquee matchup on Christmas Day. 

As usual, Christmas Day will feature some of the best matchups from the previous year's playoffs as well as the games the NBA knows the fans want to see. The Hawks will match up against the Knicks and most likely, we're going to see the Bucks vs. Suns as well as the Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz. 

The matchup on Christmas Day against the Brooklyn Nets is going to be one of the most star-studded matchups in recent memory with the Lakers LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony going up against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Blake Griffin. 

The key question is which team will be at full strength as injuries and mileage on these hall of fame careers will definitely play a factor. 

