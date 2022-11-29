The Lakers have been on a tear as of late. They have won five of their last six games, and Anthony Davis has been playing like the superstar that he is. AD has averaged 33.4 points and 17.6 rebounds in his previous five games while shooting over 60% from the field and only attempting three threes in those contests.

However, the Lakers are still under .500 but are treading in the right direction.

The host of “The Herd” on FS1, Colin Cowherd, suggested a couple of days ago that the Lakers should trade Anthony Davis for some “B+ level talent,” he elaborated on his show.

“His last four games he is averaging 35 points and 18 rebounds, he played great again last night. I said about a month ago this is precisely the time that you trade him [Anthony Davis]. It’s the perfect storm. LeBron is out, so Anthony Davis is getting tons of touches. Anthony Davis has heard his ‘soft’ critics so he’s really worked as hard as he’s ever worked. In the end, are the Lakers close to a championship team? No.”

This will be a downgrade for the Lakers if they trade Anthony Davis. You will not get anywhere near the talent in return for AD. He’s still 29 years old; he is a terrific talent on the offensive end and may be better on the defensive end.

Not only that, but you could be giving up your best player on the team. As great as LeBron is and will remain, head coach Darvin Ham stated that AD needs to be the focal point of the offense and that it needs to run through Anthony Davis.

LeBron James is back, and he looked phenomenal in his second game against the Spurs, scoring 39 points and 11 boards.

When healthy, this duo is the best in the league, and the Lakers have been playing some good basketball.

If anything, this would be the worst time to trade AD since he’s finding a rhythm, so is LeBron, and the whole team seems to be fulfilling their role.

Keep the duo intact, and they must continue to hang their head on the defensive end.