Immortal Showtime Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson's legend looms so large he continues to serve as a point of reference for commentators across other sports!

This happened as recently as this past NFL Sunday! As recounted by Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop B Robinson," CBS commentator Nate Burleson compared 2018 NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Homes, still putting in work with the Kansas City Chiefs, to the 12-time All-Star L.A. point guard.

"He sees the floor," Burleson said in part. "Mahones is more like Magic because Magic was never really the greatest athlete. He was the slickest with the ball in his hand and he was smarter than anybody."

The 6'9" Johnson is still remembered as being one of the NBA's all-time greatest passers. The five-time champion and three-time league and Finals MVP led the NBA in assists four times throughout his career. For his career, he boasts the single-highest career assists average in league history.

Johnson's 11.19 assists per game far outpaces second-place Utah Jazz Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton, the only other player with a double digit passing average.

Mahomes, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro pick, remains one of the best players in football at the sport's single-most important position. When he won the MVP in 2018, Mahomes posted a 113.8 passer rating, having passed for 5,097 yards. He nailed 50 touchdowns and coughed up just 12 interceptions.

He led the Chiefs to the 2020 Super Bowl, where the club beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP, having completed 26 of his 42 passing attempts, thrown for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

More recently, he finished in third place for 2020 MVP voting. The 6'2" 27-year-old out of Texas Tech could be a perennial MVP candidate for the next decade-plus, assuming his health holds.