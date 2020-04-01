AllLakers
Damian Lillard Responds To Fan Account Tweeting He's Interested In Lakers

Melissa Rohlin

Damian Lillard had some fun with a fan account that claimed he's unhappy with the Portland Trail Blazers and interested in the Lakers on Wednesday. 

It's April Fools' Day, so Lillard, took the false claims in stride. 

Lillard signed a four-year, $196 million super-max contract extension with the Trail Blazers in July. 

He's played for the Trail Blazers all eight seasons of his career. This season, he was averaging a career-high 28.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists before NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season on March 11 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The closest Lillard will be getting to LeBron James and Anthony Davis any time soon would be if the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, end up meeting the ninth-place Trail Blazers (29-37) in the playoffs when and if the season resumes. 

