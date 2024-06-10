Lakers News: Dan Hurley Praises LA's 'Compelling' Vision, Explains HC Decision Timeline
When will L.A. fans know whether the UConn champ is their new head coach?
So when will Los Angeles Lakers fans know whether or not Dan Hurley will be their new head coach?
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the two-time UConn champ was confronted by a "compelling case" to reach the pro level by team governor Jeanie Buss and team president/general manager Rob Pelinka, who offered up a "compelling vision" for his future with the franchise.
On Monday, Hurley is slated to make a determination on whether or not he'll stay with the Connecticut Huskies and try to win his third straight NCAA championship, or will try to help the Purple and Gold win their 18th.
