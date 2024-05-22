Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Predicts Winner of Mavericks-Timberwolves WCF Series
Even since being acquired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team 2023 trade deadline deal, it appears that current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard D'Angelo Russell still has strong feelings about his prior team.
In posting a picture from L.A. combo forward Jarred Vanderbilt's Instagram onto his own Instagram Story, Russell made a bold prognosis (as recapped by Ahn Fire Digital):
Vanderbilt's picture, dubbed "Minnesota Lakers" (a dual reference to the fact that pictured players — Vanderbilt and Russell, plus forward Taurean Prince — were also recent Timberwolves, plus the fact that Lakers team itself originally hails from Minnesota), earns an optimistic prognosis from Russell regarding the outcome of the Western Conference Finals, slated to kick off on Wednesday night. Russell predicts that his old squad, the West's No. 3 seed and now the favorite in the conference after knocking off the champion Denver Nuggets in the semis, will obliterate the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in a four-game sweep.
Predicting a Timberwolves victory is hardly a surprise, but the fact that he thinks Minnesota can sweep a young, mostly-healthy Dallas team headlined by All-Star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is a bit of a bold prognosis.
