Danny Green Says He Received Death Threats Following Missed Three-Pointer In Game 5 Of NBA Finals

Danny Green has stayed away from social media following his missed three-pointer in the final moments of the Lakers' 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

But his fiance, Blair Bashen, said they've received a lot of cyberbullying and even some death threats.

Green added that he wishes those people would use their voice for another cause

"I hope they are that passionate about voting or getting justice for these people who deserve justice or get some better change along in the country," Green said in a videoconference Sunday.

With the Lakers down 109-108 and 16.8 seconds left, LeBron James penetrated to the basket as all five defenders collapsed around him. He then passed the ball to a wide open Green.

Green, who didn't have anyone within eight feet of him, took one dribble before shooting a three-pointer that clanked off of the front of the rim.

"I had more time than I realized," Green said. "I should've taken more time. I probably rushed it a little bit. I was a little off balance. But we got a good look, we got a second opportunity. If I could get that play back again, I'd give anything to get that shot back, trust me."

Green, a two-time NBA champion who has averaged 40 percent from beyond the arc over his 11-season career, said making and missing big shots is part of the game.

"My confidence is not shaken at all," he said. "I'm not worried. I have a lot of confidence in our group and in myself."

The Lakers, who have a 3-2 series lead, play Game 6 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PST.