Lakers News: Darvin Ham Convinced L.A. Role Players Can Benefit From Long-Term Anthony Davis Injury

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is trying to put a positive spin on the grim news that his team will be missing its best player, All-NBA center Anthony Davis, for at least the next month with a right foot injury.

Ham believes he can glean some interesting insights about the rest of his team's roster with Davis sidelined, per Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of the period of discovery,” Ham said. “When you’re missing a huge piece like A.D., it allows you to mix and match and I think people are getting caught up in him not being there but I’m looking at another opportunity to see what we have and what combinations we can throw out there so upon his return, we can have several, several different bullets in the chamber that we can use.”

With Davis unavailable, traditional center Thomas Bryant is starting for L.A. at the five spot. Springy, long-limbed 6'9" power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel and 6'11" vet Damian Jones will also get additional time filling in for the ailing AD.

Goon adds that 6'8" starting power forward LeBron James could play a few minutes at center, as he did during the 2021-22 season. Los Angeles will also probably look to team James and Russell Westbrook up a bit more. The duo's minutes have been deliberately staggered, as both thrive with the ball in their hands. Goon reports that lineups featuring both players have appeared in an average of just 17.2 minutes a night.

Gabriel has missed the Lakers' last seven games with a sprained left shoulder, but was removed from the club's injury report ahead of tonight's ongoing bout with the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center (L.A. is currently down big at the half, but Bryant has played well thus far).