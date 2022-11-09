Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.'s Defense

Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense.

Ham first addressed the team's apparent identity change, from a solid defensive club that couldn't buy a bucket to a competent offensive club that struggles to contain wings and guards:

"We're not being who we are in terms of getting defensive stops. But we're scoring, we score enough points. We're not being who we are first and foremost, and that's making it difficult for the other team. So that's not anything that we as a coaching staff, we as a franchise enjoy, especially trying to change that tone, change that culture to be one of those physical teams where... the opposing team feels us."

Ham narrowed down what he envisions three specific aspects he believes L.A. should target for growth on the defensive end:

"The little detail things [are important]. Being good at transition defense, being good contesting shots without fouling, and everyone gang rebounding... Just those three areas... You'll see a huge improvement in us being back to where we were at the very beginning of the season [if we are able to do that]."

During its most recent three losses, Los Angeles has actually shot the ball pretty darn well, connecting on 47.6% of its overall field goals and a respectable 36.4% from long range! Unfortunately, the team is also hemorrhaging points at the other end, having been outscored by an average margin of 17 points a night in those three contests.

Is this defensive regression totally fixable by honing in on the areas Ham identified, or are the Lakers just saddled with enthusiastic and athletic defenders who looked impressive early but ultimately just are not going to cut it over time. We'll find out soon enough.