Dion Waiters To Miss Game 4 Of Lakers' Second-Round Series Against Houston Rockets

Melissa Rohlin

Dion Waiters will miss Game 4 of the Lakers' second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Thursday because of a pulled left groin. 

It is the second-straight game he's missed because of the injury. 

Waiters sustained the injury in Sunday's 117-109 Game 2 win over the Rockets. He played just three minutes in the second quarter before being ruled out at halftime. 

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Thursday that Waiters is day-to-day, adding it's "still possible" he could return in the series. 

The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Thursday at 4 p.m. PST. 

Waiters, who the Lakers signed in March, has averaged two points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 7.6 minutes a game over five games this postseason. 

