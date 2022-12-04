Lakers News: Draymond Green Comments On Rumored Interest In L.A.

Does Golden State Warriors All-Star power forward Draymond Green still have interest in joining four-time NBA Finals opponent-turned-buddy LeBron James on your Los Angeles Lakers?

Green spoke with Andscape's Marc J. Spears about the rumored chatter that he might be open to joining L.A., be that via trade or opting out of the final year of his current deal, set to pay him $27.5 million for the 2023-24 NBA season. He could also decline his player option for the last year of his contract and enter unrestricted free agency this summer, where he could fetch an annual rate in the neighborhood of his extant deal. With the contracts of Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV and Kendrick Nunn coming off their books this summer, L.A. should have room to sign hypothetical free agent Green to a deal worth something in the $34-35 million range.

"I never said that," Green told Spears of being potentially interested in Los Angeles. "People can say what they want. I’m also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don’t react to things just because somebody said it."

When asked about whether he'd want to stick around Golden State for the entirety of his NBA career (he is in year 11 with the club), Green was diplomatic. "If you had the opportunity to, you relish that opportunity," Green noted. "But in saying that, I do understand that this is a business. And ultimately, decisions have to be made. I have to make decisions, and you take them as they may."

"But for me, I’m focused on the [2022-23] season. I’m focused on winning. We let those things play out the way they’re going to play out. Because one thing is for certain, is they play out with time, and time is going to continue to pass. And so, I focus on the present and what I can do right now for this team. All that stuff can happen when it happens."