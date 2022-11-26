Lakers News: Dwight Howard Criticizes Shaquille O'Neal's Criticism

Taoyuan Leopards center Dwight Howard responded to a recent critique leveled at him by TNT personality Shaquille O'Neal. The two former Lakers Hall of Famers have had a fairly contentious relationship with each other over the years, and that apparently remains the case even with both now out of the NBA.

Per Daniela Perez of Sports Illustrated, Howard took to Instagram Live to issue a a rebuttal to O'Neal.

“This message is for Shaquille O’Neal,” Howard proclaimed. “First thing I want to say is, you gotta stop hating brother. You gotta stop hating! I have never in my life came at you about your basketball career, your family, your kids, anything of the sort. Because there is no need to. The world is too big to hate on another man."

"Have I joked about, I’ve mimicked your voice, have I mimicked what I see on TV? Everybody [does] that. Comedians do that. People do that all the time. And I do it all the time, I do that to everybody. But I do not hate on people… So stop hating. I saw a video of you talking about me playing basketball in Taiwan and I’m playing at the Life Time Fitness League. Do not disrespect my teammates in this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful and it’s hating. And you too old to be hating. You too big to be hating. [You're supposed] to be Superman, the original Superman, Shaquille O’Neal. The original Superman is hating? The OG Superman is hating?"

It's probably worth pointing out here that O'Neal's job as a commentator for TNT is, you know, offering his insights and opinions on basketball players. So in point of fact, criticizing Howard is indeed his job. O'Neal was indeed exaggerating about the level of play in Howard's league, for comic effect. Why this is so problematic to Howard is fascinating. O'Neal certainly had a salient point, in that Howard, who last played in the league for the Lakers in 2021-22, absolutely should be obliterating the competition in an inferior league.

“Come on man, we know what you did in basketball, we know how much money you got," Howard continued. "You talk about it. We know how much stories you got. We know everything that you have done, Shaquille O’Neal. Stop hating. There’s no need to hate. You done did everything in life that everybody wish that they could do. They want to be Superman. They want to be you!”