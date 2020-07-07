AllLakers

Dwight Howard Says He Will Play For The Lakers In The NBA Restart Near Orlando

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard told CNN on Monday evening that he will play for the Lakers when the season resumes near Orlando on July 30. 

"Yes, I will be joining my team in Orlando," he said. "But during that time we will be getting a lot of work done here in Atlanta and around the nation as far as making sure people don't forget about us and what's going on." 

Howard added that he will donate all of the paychecks he receives in the bubble to the charity Breathe Again.

Howard's status for the resumption of the season was uncertain after he expressed concern last month that basketball would distract from the fight for racial equality. The 34-year-old center also had extenuating family circumstances. The mother of his six-year-old son died on March 27 after having an epileptic seizure at her home in Calabasas

But the Lakers were hopeful that Howard would play.

"We don’t have any intention of replacing Dwight’s roster spot," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said July 1.

Howard has been a key reserve this season, averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots in 19.2 minutes a game for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

Howard, an eight-time All-Star, will be competing for his first NBA championship. The 16-time champion Lakers haven't won a title since 2010. 

