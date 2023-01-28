Your Los Angeles Lakers made a nice trade this week in adding promising 24-year-old ex-Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The deal could have interesting ripple effects on how LA opts to move forward ahead of the February 9th trade deadline.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne spoke on "Mason & Ireland," broadcast on local LA affiliate station ESPN LA 710 AM, about the Hachimura pick, and what that could imply for Russell Westbrook's future with the Lakers this season on an expiring deal.

"I know it sounds like a lot of second-round picks, three of them," Shelburne told hosts Steve Mason and John Ireland. "One of them is [a pick in the range of] 55-60, so the last five picks in the draft, which usually don't turn into anything. And also if they ever like somebody in the second round, they can go buy a pick."

"So it's essentially getting a former lottery pick who had a rough spot in his career -- he missed some time for mental reasons," Shelburne continued. "They did their due diligence on that situation, and they feel like, look, the guy's a former lottery pick, he's 6'8" and can shoot the ball, especially from the corners... kinda what they need, right?"

Shelburne voiced her skepticism that Westbrook, a teammate of Hachimura's during the 2020-21 season on the Wiz, would be dealt this year, and noted that the Lakers might actually opt to re-sign him in free agency this summer.