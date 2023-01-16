The LA big man has shades of another great in his game.

Injured All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis may be nearing an actual on-court again, but for now, he remains sidelined. That hasn't stopped anyone from reflecting on the eight-time All-Star's greatness.

AD reminds former 14-year NBA point guard Kenny Anderson, a 1994 All-Star while with the then-New Jersey Nets, of his old New Jersey Nets teammate, 6'10" power forward/center Derrick Coleman. Anderson said as much in a career-spanning conversation with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports.

"Exactly, you hit it right in the bucket," Anderson said. "He's a young Derrick Coleman. He's playing with one of the best players who's ever played, LeBron James. He's balling right now. You take him, and you get DC. The style of play -- the shooting... the dunks and all that. He's very difficult to guard. And so was DC."

Anderson, a point guard, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 NBA draft out of Georgia Tech. After the Nets, the six-footer went on to play for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Since 2018, Anderson has served as the head coach of the Fisk University Bulldogs men's basketball team.

Coleman spent 15 seasons in the NBA, splitting his time between the Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Hornets, and Pistons. He holds career averages of 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals a night. Like Davis, Coleman had a versatile offensive game -- he was not afraid to shoot from the midrange (and even, occasionally from beyond the three-point arc, though he was not a particularly good long range shooter) and had a handle for a big man.