One-time Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Mitch Richmond made some interesting picks for his favorite contemporaries during his '90s playing heyday.

During a Bovada Sports interview with Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the six-time All-Star was asked to name his five favorite players from his NBA era, aside of course from Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

The 6'5" Richmond, who played from 1988-2002, first mentioned five fellow Hall of Famers: small forward Clyde Drexler, power forward Charles Barkley, centers Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon, and shooting guard Reggie Miller. Richmond also floated swingman Grant Hill, point guard Penny Hardaway, power forward Chris Webber, and microwave bench scorer Ricky Pierce as other favorite contemporaries. No '90s Lakers made the cut, unfortunately. "Lake Show" All-Stars Nick Van Exel and Eddie Jones peaked during Richmond's playing days, while he got a front-row seat to the greatness of his one-time teammates Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant at the end of his career.

Robinson also asked Richmond about his "Run TMC" era with the Golden State Warriors during his first three NBA seasons. Decades before Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green starting collecting rings, the Dubs were made cool by a different Hall of Fame "Big Three" (in order of appearance): point guard Tim Hardaway (the "T" in "Run TMC"), Richmond (the "M"), and small forward Chris Mullin.

"30 years ago, we [were] playing that style [that] Golden State [plays now], a motion style -- everyone reading off each other, cuts, a lot of motion basketball," Richmond noted. "We were playing that style 30 years ago with Don Nelson. Back then, everyone was staying you couldn't win with that style."

Richmond reached his All-Star peak after being traded to the Sacramento Kings ahead of th the 1991-92 NBA season. He also suited up for the Washington Wizards near the tail end of his career, before signing with the 2001-02 Los Angeles Lakers to win a title in a reduced role. During Richmond's age-36 season in L.A., O'Neal and Bryant led Los Angeles to its third consecutive championship. Richmond appeared in 64 contests mostly as a reserve (he started two games), averaging just 11.1 minutes a night.

Considered one of the league's best shooters, Richmond holds a career slash line of .455/.388/850. Across 976 career contests, the Kansas State product averaged 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals a night.