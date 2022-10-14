Lakers News: Former Laker Part Of Group Providing Financial Support To Brittney Griner

A collective basketball pros and college standouts is forming a new interactive app, called Daps, that will help connect the players with fans.

Per Bally Sports Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, a portion of all profits from Daps will be sent to the Brittney Griner Advocacy Group, a fund established by the WNBA All-Star's wife Cherelle and her lawyer in the hopes of helping secure her release from Russian prison. Griner was arrested in February this year for possession of under a gram of hashish oil, and was given a nine-year sentence. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss terms for an early release.

Former 2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond is joining several other pros, including Golden State Warriors swingman Jonathan Kuminga, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson, former Orlando Magic All-Star point guard Penny Hardaway, Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown, and more, in the Daps venture.

A press release stats that the Daps app will provide "unique digital experience" to fans who download it. The new tech looks to be a more thorough riff on the popular celebrity app Cameo:

Daps will offer next-generation fan engagement with top ballers ranging from simple Instagram comments and shoutouts to one-on-one interactive experiences including video calls, playing a video game, fashion advice, shooting form feedback, and watching a game live. Pricing will vary based on the type of experience. The in-app fan experience will be seamless. Fans will simply download Daps from the App Store, browse to find the athlete, click 'Book Now' to see what they're offering as well as pricing information, and complete the transaction using Apple Pay."

Drummond, now with the Chicago Bulls, joined the Lakers for the stretch run of the team's 2020-21 season. In 21 regular season contests as the team's starting center, all starts, the 6'11" big man averaged 11.9 points (on 57% shooting from the floor), 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and a block. Los Angeles opted not to bring back Drummond or Montrezl Harrell for the 2021-22 season, instead signing Dwight Howard and, uh, DeAndre Jordan. Drummond spent the 2021-22 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.