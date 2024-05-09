Former Lakers Championship Winning Head Coach Fired By Western Conference Foe
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been fired by the Phoenix Suns following just one season with the team. The Suns were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite having their three star players all available.
Vogel will now be one of the hottest names on the open market, including with the Lakers opening job. However, it may be a stretch to see Vogel back on the sidelines in Los Angeles.
While he was scapegoated at the end of his tenure with the team, Vogel did seem to lose the locker room at times. However, he may be the best name available on the market so the Lakers may have to at least consider him.
Hiring Vogel back would be a signal from general manager Rob Pelinka that he was wrong for firing Vogel in the first place. Pelinka has generally not acted in this manner so the reunion will likely not take place.
The biggest question also would be if Vogel would be willing to return after the way the team treated him. He was fired right as the buzzer sounded during the final game of the regular season and was asked about it in his post-game press conference. Vogel likely wouldn't come back to the Lakers but weirder things have happened.
