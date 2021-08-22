Former Lakers’ Javale McGee Prefers Playing with LeBron James Over Stephen Curry

McGee did not provide reasons as to why, but it may be related to the role he played on teams.

As easy going and friendly as Stephen Curry is on the Golden State Warriors, it is noteworthy when former teammates of both Curry and LeBron James, enjoyed their tenures with LeBron and the purple and gold more than the team up in the Bay.

During a recent Bleacher Report AMA with his mother, Pam McGee, JaVale was asked if he enjoyed playing with Curry or James, and he was pretty curt in his response.

"I would probably say LeBron the first year I was on the Lakers."

The recent Olympic gold medalist spent much of the past half decade playing alongside Curry and James. It is interesting that the first season he is referring to was not the year he won a ring with the Lakers, but his more productive year statistically where he averaged, 12 points, five rebounds, two blocks in 22 minutes.

It does seem that McGee prefers playing on a contending team with a significant role, rather than riding the bench for the majority of games. He recently signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, where he will back up young phenom DeAndre Ayton.