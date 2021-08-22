Former Teammate of LeBron James Hates on Revamped Lakers

Channing Frye does not see the Lakers staying healthy throughout the season to come out on top.

It looks like LeBron James can jot down more mental notes of another skeptic on their upcoming season.

Add former teammate Channing Frye to that list of haters James definitely keeps on his mind.

On Frye’s ‘Road Trippin’ podcast, hosts Frye, Richard Jefferson, and Allie Clifton were discussing the Lakers title chances this season with guest and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins.

The rest of the crew had looks of bewilderment as Frye disparaged Perkins’ prediction that the Lakers were the team to beat.

“I was listening to you. I don’t agree with you. I love Bron. I love AD. I like Melo. I like Russell Westbrook. It is 2021. There’s not enough balls to go around. In the playoffs, it’s a big ‘what-if’. This old a– team has to make it 82 games to the playoffs.”

To be fair, Frye agrees on paper that this team has the most talent. In a hypothetical scenario where every team was healthy, Frye did not hesitate to say the Lakers were the team to beat.

At the current ages of the Laker roster, Frye and many critics do not see how staying healthy will be sustainable come playoff time. The Lakers currently have an average age of 31.0 years old, the fifth oldest team in the past 15 seasons.

Frye won a title with LeBron James back in 2016—the same season when they came back from an improbable 3-1 deficit to defeat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the Finals—but even that does not seem to deter Frye from his prediction that James and his squad will fail this season.