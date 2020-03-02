Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 122-114 Win Over New Orleans

The Lakers closed their three-game trip with a 122-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday in their final leg of a back-to-back. Here are our four takeaways from the game.

1. Zion and LeBron exchange words

After the Lakers beat New Orleans on Tuesday, LeBron James said he had never talked to Zion Williamson. James remedied that Sunday, embracing Williamson and telling him something while holding a towel over his mouth following the rookie's career-high 35-point performance.

During a walk-off television interview with ESPN, James was asked what he told Williamson. James declined to share their conversation, adding that reporters would have to ask Williamson.

But after the game, he shed some light on the nature of their talk.

"If I'm able to give my wisdom and game and pass it down while I'm playing or after I'm playing, I feel like it's my job because the game has given me so much since I started playing at eight years old," James told reporters Sunday. "It's my responsibility. Anybody says that, 'LeBron, why would he do that while he's playing? He's showing signs of weakness. He's buddy-buddy with these guys he's going against.' Tell them to kiss my ass. With a smile, too."

2. Lakers took control in the fourth

The Lakers held the Pelicans scoreless over a 4 minute and 15 second stretch in the fourth quarter, during which they went on an 11-0 run.

The Lakers were playing without their leading scorer Anthony Davis (sore right knee) and Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring).

James had a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists

In addition to James, five other Lakers scored in double figures, including Kyle Kuzma (20 points), Danny Green (10 points), Avery Bradley (10 points), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13 points) and Markieff Morris (10 points).

3. Potential first round matchup?

The Lakers are atop the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are in ninth place with a record of 26-34, three games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

There's a chance these teams could meet in the first round of the playoffs, setting up an exciting matchup between Davis and his former team. Not to mention, it would be fun to watch James, 35, go head-to-head against the future star of the league in Williamson, who is nearly half his age at 19.

4. Going home

The Lakers won two of their three games on this trip, losing to the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Five of the Lakers' next six games are at home, with their lone 'away' game against the Clippers at Staples Center on March 8.

Later in the month, the Lakers go on an extended six-game trip from March 21 through 30, before playing all but two of their nine games at home in April.