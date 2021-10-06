Lakers News: Lakers Sign Frank Mason III To A Training Camp Deal

Wednesday morning Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are signing Frank Mason III to a training camp deal.

Mason, who played college basketball for the University of Kansas, last played in four games last year for the Orlando Magic, before missing the rest of the season with an injury. The ceiling for a guard like Mason is higher than his statistics may show. He was a National Player of the Year when he was a Jayhawk. He was the first player in Big 12 history to average 20 points and 5 assists a game during the regular season, and he was selected as the Big 12 player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American. He also won the 2020 G-League MVP.

In all likelihood, this signing is a courtesy, although a man of Mason's talent should not be counted out. Mason takes the team’s final open roster spot, bringing them to 20 players.