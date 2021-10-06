October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lakers News: Lakers Sign Frank Mason III To A Training Camp Deal

Lakers exploring point guard depth.
Author:
Publish date:

Wednesday morning Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are signing Frank Mason III to a training camp deal.

Mason, who played college basketball for the University of Kansas, last played in four games last year for the Orlando Magic, before missing the rest of the season with an injury. The ceiling for a guard like Mason is higher than his statistics may show. He was a National Player of the Year when he was a Jayhawk. He was the first player in Big 12 history to average 20 points and 5 assists a game during the regular season, and he was selected as the Big 12 player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American. He also won the 2020 G-League MVP.

In all likelihood, this signing is a courtesy, although a man of Mason's talent should not be counted out. Mason takes the team’s final open roster spot, bringing them to 20 players.

USATSI_15553835
News

Lakers News: Lakers Sign Frank Mason III To A Training Camp Deal

41 seconds ago
rondo
News

Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Felt Emotional In His Return To the Lakers

3 hours ago
Frank Vogel on Kobe Bryant’s death
News

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Reveals Who Will Be Out vs. the Suns and more

16 hours ago
kobe-pau-
News

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Hints at Special Honor for Retiring Pau Gasol

18 hours ago
anthonydavis
News

Lakers News: Former Laker Legend Talks Anthony Davis' Preseason Debut

20 hours ago
USATSI_16682854
News

Lakers News: This Former Laker Joins Snoop Dogg On Stage In Las Vegas

22 hours ago
PauGasol
News

Breaking News: Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Retires and Lakers Make Big Announcement

23 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers News: LA and LeBron James Under-appreciated by NBA GMs

23 hours ago