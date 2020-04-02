AllLakers
Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Is Breaking Down Film During NBA Hiatus

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers coach Frank Vogel is working from home, preparing as though the NBA will resume at some point. 

After the NBA season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vogel has used his free time to watch film of his team and their potential playoff opponents. 

“There’s endless volumes of video you can continue to study,” Vogel told Chris McGee of Spectrum SportsNet. “I’ve taken advantage of that."

Vogel said when the hiatus first started, he looked at it as an opportunity to spend some much-needed time with his family. 

"I took a little stretch when it first hit to have some time to decompress," Vogel told Spectrum SportsNet. "We’re in for a potentially long road here. We didn’t get the All-Star break because we were coaching the game, so I took some time to be with my family.”

Then Vogel went back to work, making sure the Lakers, who have the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14, will be prepared for the postseason if and when basketball resumes. 

“The last week or so I’ve been knocking out some film projects,” Vogel told Spectrum SportsNet. “I watched a lot of our games just to study where we were at with our offensive package, our defensive system, the ways we were growing, taking notes, making sure we’re prepared to pick up where we left off."

Vogel said he's using this time to pour over film in a way that he otherwise wouldn't be able to amid the rigors of a busy basketball season.  

"Obviously, if you go on the NBA app on Apple TV, you can watch every single one of the games all of our potential playoff opponents have played," Vogel told Spectrum SportsNet. "There’s a great opportunity to sit on the couch and log on to some games and watch them in flow. We watch a lot of edits sorted by defensive coverages or the offensive playbook, etc. It’s nice to be able to watch games and get a feel for that opponent.”

