Frank Vogel Impressed With Russell Westbrook's Speed

Training camp is officially underway and the Lakers are back at it, on the quest for the franchises's 18th NBA championship. Of the many takeaways so far at training camp, Coach Frank Vogel said he was most impressed by the speed of Russell Westbrook.

“Yeah, I’m going to be honest, myself, our whole coaching staff, he’s just a blur out there with his open court speed and even half-court downhill speed is something that we’re all really excited about. His first practice, he was basically a paint to great factory. You know what I mean? He was just getting into paint and finding people either for lobs or for threes all practice long. And it’s something that was very encouraging.”

For Laker fans, this is music to the ears. There is an in-joke for Laker fans that has lasted the better part of two decades. Do Laker fans remember Ramon Sessions? He was a decent point guard during his career, but not a legend or a superstar. When he was acquired by the Lakers? Laker fans felt like we had acquired the second coming of Isiah Thomas. The Lakers have not been a team with a speedy point guard for a very long time. With respect to Laker legend Derek Fisher--the Kobe Bryant era was full of Laker rosters who regularly got torched by quick point guards.

Westbrook offers a remedy to this problem. It's not that we haven't had guys who could run the floor, but Westbrook is a true speedy guard.

Westbrook's speed is an anomaly because very few point guards of his size and height are ever as quick and as powerful as Westbrook is. Just take a look at this.