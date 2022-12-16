Lakers News: Further Intel On Lakers' Bojan Bogdanovic Trade Offer

It's no secret that your Los Angeles Lakers have been pursuant of Utah Jazz-turned-Detroit Pistons sharpshooting veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. L.A. was apparently interested in securing Bogdanovic's services over the summer while he was still in Salt Lake City, and the team continues to be just as interested in adding him now that he's kicking butt for the Motor City.

Sources inform Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports that L.A. reached out to Detroit with a pitch for a possible deal: the expiring contracts of Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (combined, they're worth $18.3 million) and, much more importantly, a "heavily protected" future first-round draft pick. That money would work in a deal to take on Bogdanovic's $19.3 million contract.

Fischer notes that the deal was hung up on the exact terms of said draft pick. Detroit wanted what Fischer terms a "more tangible draft asset" in return for its highest scorer.

The 6'7" Bogdanovic, 33, is averaging 21.1 points per game on .504/.432/.888 shooting splits, a borderline 50/40/90 slash line on volume (he's taking 14 field goals total, including 6.1 triples, and 4.9 free throws).

With second-leading scorer and former 2021 No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham now sidelined for the season due to a shin injury, and the rest of the roster populated primarily by young and developing players, the 8-22 Pistons don't exactly seem to need Bogdanovic's services this season when it comes to piling up wins, though he could help them nab just enough victories to hurt their odds in a tank job for projected top lottery picks Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

That said, it does always help young players to have a solid veteran around them to teach them winning habits, and Bogdanovic has the postseason pedigree (thanks to his time in Utah) to do just that.