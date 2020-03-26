Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts To Girlfriend Saying She Was A Lakers Fan

It clearly wasn't what he had hoped his girlfriend would say.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo did an Instagram Live video with his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger and she sprung some news on him while answering a fan's question.

“I was a Laker fan growing up,” Riddlesprigger said, before emphasizing “growing up.”

Antetokounmpo's mouth dropped.

“Oh no, I gotta stop the live now," he said.

Before NBA commission Adam Silver suspended the season March 11, the Bucks and the Lakers were atop the league. The Bucks led the Eastern Conference with a record of 53-12, while the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14.

They split their season series, with the Bucks winning 111-104 on Dec. 19, and the Lakers winning 113-103 on March 6.

James and Antetokounmpo were both top contenders for the MVP award.

The reigning MVP Antetokounmpo was averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. James, a four-time MVP, was leading the league in assists 10.6, while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.