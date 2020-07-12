Celtics' Gordon Hayward To Wear 'Education Reform' On Back Of Jersey

AllLakers
Boston Celtics' forward Gordon Hayward is wearing the social justice message "Education Reform" on the back of his jersey, according to league sources. 

The NBA and NBPA approved nearly 30 messages that players could wear on the back of their jerseys, including: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

The majority of NBA players in the league's 22-team restart at Walt Disney World have chosen to wear one of those messages when the season resumes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 285 of 350 players had selected a phrase, according to ESPN. 

After George Floyd was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis, Hayward wrote on Twitter that "we cannot grow as a society until we eliminate all forms of racism against any race."

He also joined his Celtics teammates in posting a blackout Twitter profile photo on June 2. 

Hayward is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics, who are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 43-21. 

