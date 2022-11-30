Lakers News: How Yet Another L.A. Fan Stole The Show During Pacers Defeat

The Crypt crowd never disappoints, even if the home team does.

Although your Los Angeles Lakers players had something of a miserable night at Crypto.com Arena, during which they gave up a 17-point fourth quarter edge over the Indiana Pacers to ultimately lose on a last-second Andrew Nembhard triple, L.A. fans showed the world why they're some of the most entertaining and hardcore across the entire NBA.

We already talked about Jaime Murray, the Amazon delivery driver who moonlights as a gym rat and who nailed a half-court heave for a $75,000 prize.

Now it's time to meet the other Lakers fan MVP of the evening, Annika Hutsler, the amputee marine vet who chugged a beer out of her prosthetic to immediately become anointed the fan of the game:

As you can see, the Lakers' jumbotron immediately anointed her the Fan of the Game, despite Murray's excellent achievement.

Mason & Ireland of ESPNLA shed some light on Hutsler's story yesterday, in addition to providing a better angle of the build-up to the chug:

Hutsler has an interesting history, which she delves into on her personal YouTube page:

She has clearly not let the adversity of the injury impact her lust for life or her infectious spirit. It's always a treat to see Lakers fans thriving like this.

Though the Lakers' activities on the floor Monday night left plenty to be desired, the commitment of their fans in the stands -- both to the country and to nailing trick shots -- has never been in doubt. It is disappointing that longtime Lakers loyalists have been saddled with a front office and ownership group that seems to not have a real sense of how to build a team, just three seasons removed from winning it all.

Lakers fans clearly deserve the world. Here's hoping that the team delivers it to them again, sooner rather than later.