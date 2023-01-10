The Lakers have had their fair share of injuries this season. Star forward Anthony Davis has missed some time due to a right foot injury but is progressing. Austin Reaves will miss time due to a hamstring injury, and Lonnie Walker IV has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis.

Because of the injury of those two guards, the Lakers signed 6'5" guard Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract on Friday.

NBA insider Zach Lowe was recording his podcast when the news broke and gave us his opinion on the Laker signing.

"Love that, love that. I think Sterling Brown is underrated; I don't really get why he hasn't been able to see the floor for the last two years. He's got size, and he can shoot. fine, great shot."

The Lakers activated Brown on Friday just before their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, but he has only seen the floor for a combined five minutes in two games. In those two games, Brown has a total of one rebound, one assist, zero points, and two personal fouls.

Overall, Brown is a career 5.4 points per game scorer and has shot 42% from the field and 36.4% from three.

The Lakers could use all the shooting they can with arguably their two best shooters in, Walker IV and Reaves, out for some time.

A total of five players, including LeBron James, will be unavailable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, so better believe Brown will get a chance to show what he can bring to the Lakeshow.

The 2017 draft pick has yet to make a major impact these last number of years, but he'll try and make the most opportunity with the Lakers.