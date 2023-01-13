Though they're still banged-up, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting two big reinforcements tonight when they do their darnedest to avoid a repeat of their miserable Christmas Day defeat to the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

Per the league's latest injury report, forward Troy Brown Jr. has been officially upgraded to available ahead of the game this evening.

Though All-Star forward LeBron James was merely listed as probable to play tonight in the current injury report, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports that James is set to return tonight after all:

All-Star LA center Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), reserve wing Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain), starting small forward/shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) all remain out for Los Angeles with their various long-term ailments. 6'1" Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley will also sit with a non-coronavirus illness.

On the Dallas Mavericks' side of the equation, as we had previously established, starting power forward Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), reserve shooting guard Josh Green (right elbow sprain), and big man Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) are out.

Center Dwight Powell, who had been questionable due to a right hip contusion, is officially available tonight, the team has announced.

The fun kicks off at 7 p.m. on TNT and Spectrum SportsNet.