Following a physically and emotionally exhausting 125-121 overtime road loss against the Boston Celtics, your Los Angeles Lakers' two All-Stars, power forward LeBron James and center Anthony Davis, are set to take a bit of a breather.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that both players are set to sit out on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets. That bout will mark the second contest in LA's current five-game road trip, which sees them facing off against four Eastern Conference foes before wrapping things up against the New Orleans Pelicans next Saturday.

Brooklyn will itself be missing its best All-Star, power forward Kevin Durant, who has been out since January 8th with a knee injury, and could be out through the All-Star break. Given that the Nets will still have one healthy All-Star, controversial point guard Kyrie Irving, to the Lakers' zero healthy All-Stars, they're probably still the favorites to win at home against LA, despite the absence of KD.

The two teams have yet to release their official injury reports ahead of the game.