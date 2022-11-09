Skip to main content

Lakers News: Injury Report Sheds Light On Health of Several L.A. Starters

Get ready for another Battle of L.A.

Your Los Angeles Lakers will have their work cut out for them tonight (as they do every night because, well, they're not very good) at Crypto.com Arena, when they face off "home" team the Los Angeles Clippers.

Marc Stein reports that the Lakers have released an update on their players' injury status ahead of tonight's contest. Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as probable to play. The oft-injured dynamic duo is still struggling with injuries they've apparently been playing through all season: Davis has a tight lower back, while James is dealing with a sore left foot. Both players have missed one game a piece thus far as a result of those ailments. James was sidelined for the team's most recent game, a 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Starting Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, grappling with a non-COVID-19 ailment, is merely questionable to suit up tonight. Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder are still recovering from their recent thumb surgeries. Two-way rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are currently with L.A.'s NBAGL affiliate club, the South Bay Lakers.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic adds that starting point guard Patrick Beverley, who has missed L.A.'s previous two games with a non-COVID-19 illness of his own, is set to return to the floor tonight.

On the Los Angeles Clippers side, former All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard remains out indefinitely. Reserve point guard John Wall was rested on Monday, but that was the second night of a back-to-back, and given his injury history it seems L.A. was just being cautious.

The Clippers are currently 6-5 on the season having had Leonard for just two contests. His surgically repaired knee appears to be a bigger impediment to his health than folks initially feared.

The fun kicks off at 7 p.m. PT.

