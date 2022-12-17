Lakers News: The Inspiration Behind Bronny James's Jersey Number Has Lakers Ties

Many basketball players have a reason behind their jersey number; people wear the number 23 for Michael Jordan or LeBron James, 8 or 24 for Kobe Bryant, or a certain number has a special meaning towards the individual.

Sometimes it means nothing, but most of the time, it means something, and that's the case for the eldest son of LeBron James, Bronny James Jr. According to Legion Hoops, James Jr dons the number 0 because of his favorite player and Lakers point guard, Russell Westbrook.

James Jr. is a guard at one of the best basketball schools in the country, Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. According to 247 Sports, Bronny is the No. 41 overall prospect of the class of 2023; he's 6'3, 190 pounds, and one scout says his best ability is as a catch and shooter, and he's a fantastic passer (wonder where he got that from).

Who wouldn't want to impersonate Westbrook in some way, shape, or form? Westbrook is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, regardless of what he's done in his time as a Laker.

Westbrook is an MVP, nine-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, nine-time All-NBA, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary team.

Oklahoma City Thunder Westbrook was a monster, and people seemed to forget that due to his struggles as a Laker.

The UCLA alum is a career 22.6 score, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while averaging a triple-double in four of his 15 seasons.

Russ is a great ball player and an even better man, always staying low key with his lovely wife and two children.

Bronny James has received three offers from college programs, but has yet to decide what college he will attend -- or if he'll opt for going pro, in which case he'd presumably play in the NBA G League or internationally. It'll only be a matter of time before we find out.