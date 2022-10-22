Lakers: An Intriguing Future Destination For Bronny, LeBron James

"LeBron James, starting small forward for the Orlando Magic" may not be the phrase Lakers fans would like to hear any time soon, but that up-and-coming squad could be a fascinating destination for James and his son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., a few seasons from now.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports recently made his Rookie of the Year pick from this young NBA season's draft class during a conversation with Sandeep Chandok. Robinson also had an interesting proposal for the fit of the 18-year-old Sierra Canyon High School senior on said 2022-23 Rookie of the Year pick's current team.

Here's the pertinent portion of Robinson's proposal:

"I have Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic [as Rookie of the Year]. I look at him, he gives me Grant Hill chills, LeBron James no-look passes, Ben Simmons' presence, but he's still his own man if that makes sense... I like Orlando's chances. I really like Orlando as a young team and I really think that they have a great future... Depending on how well Orlando does in the future, they might continue to add pieces. Hey, they might even go after Bronny James in the future, so I really think Orlando's in a good position."

The suggestion of Bronny James is fascinating. In addition to Banchero, a 6'10" point forward selected with the No. 1 pick out of Duke who already looks fantastic, the Magic feature a variety of exciting young prospects. Forward Franz Wagner, shooting guard Jalen Suggs, point guard Cole Anthony, centers Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. number among the top prospects on the current roster. Two injury-prone former lottery picks, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz, could become prominent pieces in the future, if they can ever stay on the floor long enough to develop further.

One would imagine that, even with all this young talent, the Magic will most likely not be quite good enough to exit the lottery, at least this season. 2023 looks to have another loaded draft class, from which Orlando could add another key rotation player. At the earliest, Bronny James would be available to be selected in 2024. A 6'2" point guard, Bronny is not the can't-miss lottery prospect his father was in 2003. He is projected to be selected either as a late first-round or early second-round pick.

At the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland, James stated matter-of-factly that he would join whichever team drafted his son.

How good will the Magic be by then, with a player at the level of Banchero? Where will they be picking in the 2024 or 2025 draft? Would the Magic want to select Bronny James in the 2024 or 2025 (should Bronny James linger in college or the G League a second year for additional seasoning) draft a bit earlier than his talent suggests he be picked, if it meant they could lure LeBron to Disney World?