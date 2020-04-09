AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Is LeBron James One Of Your Leading Candidates In The Quarantine House Game?

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James was all in for a game of quarantine house on social media. Basically, you choose four or five other celebrities you wouldn’t mind being quarantined with. 

US Weekly ran a poll listing five celebrities in six different homes, and fans voted on which house they’d choose to join. The Lakers' superstar was the only athlete listed in any of the homes in the game. 

James was listed in a house with Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Jennifer Aniston and Gordon Ramsay. James was all in on the idea of sharing a quarantine home with the popular chef Ramsay.

Ramsay tagged his potential quarantine-mates and asked if he had to cook for everyone or if someone was going to be his sous chef.

James, who leads the NBA in assists with 10.8 a game, answered the call. 

“I’ve heard I’m good with the assist,” James tweeted. “So I could help out. I mean you do know what today is right???? Taco TUEESSSSSSDAY!!”

Ramsay loved the idea. He tweeted back that he’d love to team up with James for a future Taco Tuesday. 

Many Lakers players are having fun on social media, playing games, doing Q-and-A’s, showing their workouts or toasting folks with a glass of wine. It’s a way to stay connected with fans and others during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that the league wouldn’t be in a position to make a decision on whether the league could resume play until May 1 or later. That means April should bring more stay-at-home workouts. 

In the meantime, we look forward to more quarantine games. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Says He won't Have Closure If He Can't Finish The Season

LeBron James is doing everything possible to keep his mind and body ready during the NBA hiatus.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Says He Had Mixed Emotions After Kobe Bryant Elected To HOF

Bryant was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame on Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' GM Rob Pelinka Remains Hopeful A Champion Will Be Crowned

Pelinka spoke about a wide-ranging number of issues, including how the Lakers are preparing as though the season will resume.

Melissa Rohlin

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Donates 900 Pairs Of Safety Goggles To UCLA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to UCLA Health, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Melissa Rohlin

Report: Lakers To Ask Some Senior Level Staff To Defer 20 Percent Of Salary

The NBA was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there's currently no timeline for its return.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Danny Green Remains Optimistic That NBA Season Will Resume

“By any means necessary, we’re going to try and salvage the season,” Green said.

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Discusses His Call With President Trump

President Donald Trump held a conference call on Saturday with many of the major sports league commissioners.

Melissa Rohlin

It’s Taco Tuesday! LeBron James Serving Up Tacos To Families

The LeBron Family Foundation delivers taco kits to 340 “I Promise School” students’ families In Akron, Ohio every Tuesday.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Said League Won't Make Any Decisions In April

Silver suspended the NBA on March 11 to help try and slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Moved To Tears Watching Debut Of His 'I Promise' Documentary Series

The Lakers superstar watched the first three episodes Monday about the school he launched in 2018 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Jill Painter Lopez