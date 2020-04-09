Is LeBron James One Of Your Leading Candidates In The Quarantine House Game?

LeBron James was all in for a game of quarantine house on social media. Basically, you choose four or five other celebrities you wouldn’t mind being quarantined with.

US Weekly ran a poll listing five celebrities in six different homes, and fans voted on which house they’d choose to join. The Lakers' superstar was the only athlete listed in any of the homes in the game.

James was listed in a house with Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Jennifer Aniston and Gordon Ramsay. James was all in on the idea of sharing a quarantine home with the popular chef Ramsay.

Ramsay tagged his potential quarantine-mates and asked if he had to cook for everyone or if someone was going to be his sous chef.

James, who leads the NBA in assists with 10.8 a game, answered the call.

“I’ve heard I’m good with the assist,” James tweeted. “So I could help out. I mean you do know what today is right???? Taco TUEESSSSSSDAY!!”

Ramsay loved the idea. He tweeted back that he’d love to team up with James for a future Taco Tuesday.

Many Lakers players are having fun on social media, playing games, doing Q-and-A’s, showing their workouts or toasting folks with a glass of wine. It’s a way to stay connected with fans and others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that the league wouldn’t be in a position to make a decision on whether the league could resume play until May 1 or later. That means April should bring more stay-at-home workouts.

In the meantime, we look forward to more quarantine games.