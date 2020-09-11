SI.com
It Was My Dog That Interrupted Anthony Davis' Press Conference After Lakers' Game 4 Win

Melissa Rohlin

Covering the Lakers over Zoom has some advantages. 

You don't have to wear high heels on game days. There aren't hour-long commutes to Staples Center along Los Angeles' choked freeways. You don't have to craft a coherent story while 19,000 people scream at the top of their lungs. 

But it also has distinct drawbacks.  

Anything can happen when you're reporting from home. You're no longer in a controlled professional environment where everyone respects and adheres to a certain code of conduct. There's children. Parents. Roommates. And pets. 

The moment I was unmuted by the Lakers to ask a question after their 110-100 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Thursday, the doorbell rang.

My five-year-old Border Collie, Kaya, who I affectionately call Kai Kai, sprung onto all fours after being passed out next to me and decided she MUST protect us.   

934D371D-C25D-481A-BD83-2B0B446141E2

I started to sweat after the first "woof." Once Kai Kai is set off, it's over. Millions of people watch these interviews. What do I do? Yell, "Quiet, Kai?" Keep going?

Davis is laughing. Narrowing his eyes. Furrowing his famous brow in disbelief.

My career is over.  

Dammit, Kai Kai, I'll seriously cook you a steak if you stop barking. 

I've pretty much sweated through my shirt at this point. 

I decide my best option is to continue. 

"Hey AD, I see you wearing that Kobe Bryant shirt - WOOF - I know he's had such a huge impact on you - WOOF WOOF - Sorry, my dog is going crazy right now - WOOF - Do you think about him during games - WOOF?"

Responded Davis: "All I heard was ruff ruff."

Added LeBron James: "The dog asked you a question, bro."

Davis chuckled, before putting his hand to his forehead. 

The Lakers, smartly, cut me off at that point and decided to go to another reporter. 

Of course, as soon as I was muted again, Kai Kai decided to aggressively scratch herself, determining her itch superseded our imminent deaths. 

Anyway, I learned my lesson. 

Kai Kai will forever be locked out of my room during interviews. 

After three months of reporting virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a doorbell that was my downfall. 

Who knows what will be next for any one of us who are working from home. 

