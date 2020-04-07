It’s Taco Tuesday! LeBron James Serving Up Tacos To Families

We all know how much LeBron James loves “Taco Tuesday,” and the Lakers superstar continues to share his passion with others.

The LeBron James Family Foundation is helping serve food to all 340 families of his “I Promise School” in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Volunteers will deliver a warm meal of tacos every Tuesday during the COVID-19 pandemic to the students and their families of the school he founded in 2018.

The taco meal kits are expected to feed about 1,300 people.

The Akron Family Restaurant is providing the meals, and its employees are volunteering to deliver them, along with volunteers from Chase and teachers and employees from the “I Promise School.”

It’s a group effort that started with James.

Food is the biggest concern for families of the students that go to “I Promise,” according to the foundation.

The school isn’t open because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but normally during the school year, students are served breakfast and lunch on site. They also receive non-perishable items from a big pantry at the school to take home to their families. Families can still receive pantry items during the pandemic.

James has made many Instagram stories of his family having tacos on Tuesdays, with his signature catch phrase “Taco Tuuuuuuuuuuesday!”

Fans at Staples Center even joined him in a “Taco Tuesday,” chant in the fourth quarter of a game in October.

Last year, when James and his family were evacuated from their Brentwood home because of the Getty Fire, he hired a taco truck to deliver food to local firefighters and first responders.

On Monday, fans got an inside look at some of the students and families he’s helping after his new docuseries “I Promise” debuted. The first three episodes are available on the Quibi app.

James is the executive producer of the 15-episode series.

"What's at stake?" James asks in the documentary. "Their lives."