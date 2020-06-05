AllLakers
Top Stories
News

James Worthy Discusses Why Resuming NBA Season Is Important To LeBron James

Jill Painter Lopez

Now that there’s a date for the NBA to resume, LeBron James' quest to win a championship with the Lakers is back on track. 

James Worthy, who won three championships with the Lakers, believes James will be ready to finish what he had started.

“Veteran players, I don’t worry about,” Worthy said on Spectrum SportsNet. “They’ve remained in shape. They’re going to be ready to go. Young guys, you know, they might slip a little bit, but LeBron is focused and he wants this opportunity to win a championship. He thought they may win it had nothing happened. He still believes that.” 

James had been very vocal about his desire for the NBA to return after the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 35-year-old, who is in his 17th season, was averaging an NBA-best 10.6 assists, 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game for the Lakers, who were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before the hiatus. 

The Lakers were 8-2 after the All-Star break, with wins against the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) and the Clippers (44-20), who are in second place in the Western Conference, 5 1/2 games behind the Lakers. 

As expected, the NBA’s Board of Governors approved the league’s plan to return July 31 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. 

Twenty-two teams will participate, 13 from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference. 

James, a three-time NBA champion, will officially have an opportunity to pursue his fourth title. 

"LeBron had been really leading this team," Worthy said. "This is a great opportunity, and I'm sure he didn’t want to miss it with a pandemic. He was hoping they’d get things going, which they are.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Calls Out Laura Ingraham For Telling Him To 'Shut Up' While Defending Drew Brees

LeBron James called out Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for the hypocrisy of defending Drew Brees' right to speak out on political issues on her show Wednesday, two years after she told James to "shut up and dribble" after his comments on President Donald Trump.

Melissa Rohlin

Jared Dudley Calls Vic Fangio’s Words On Racism In NFL: 'One Of The Most Ignorant Comments By A NFL Coach’

The Lakers forward took exception to the Denver Broncos head coach saying he didn’t think there was racism or discrimination in the NFL. Fangio has since apologized for his comments.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Congratulates Ella Jones, First Black Mayor Of Ferguson, Mo.

James tweeted Wednesday that "a [rose] has bloomed from the cracked concrete state of nation we’re living in right now."

Melissa Rohlin

Alex Caruso Uses His Platform To Speak On Matters Of Social Justice

Caruso has frequently posted on Twitter this week in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 31.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James To Drew Brees: 'You Literally Still Don’t Understand Why Kap Was Kneeling On One Knee??'

When asked about what he thinks of players kneeling during the national anthem, Brees, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, said, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Says Murals Of Kobe Have Been Untouched Amid Protests and Riots

Murals around Los Angeles of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, have remained unscathed amid protests and riots in Los Angeles.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Praises Governor Gavin Newsom’s Support Of Black Community

The California governor said at a news conference that “the black community is not responsible for what’s happening in this country right now.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma Writes Impassioned Post About Racism Amid Protests Following George Floyd's Death

Kuzma questioned what is the proper way to protest after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, died following a white police officer kneeling on his neck for eight minutes in Minnesota on Monday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, Lakers Post Message: 'If YOU Ain't Wit US, WE Ain't Wit Y'ALL'

James and his teammates took to Instagram on Sunday in response to protests following the death of George Floyd.

Melissa Rohlin

Student From I Promise School Wins Young Entrepreneur Award With Free WiFi Plan

Dylan West won an award after he pitched an idea to ensure free WiFi access to all in Akron, Ohio.

Jill Painter Lopez