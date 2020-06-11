Jared Dudley Tweets About Rising Grocery Prices: `This Isn’t Right’

Jared Dudley is helping shed light on the rising cost of groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dudley retweeted an article about the increasing cost of groceries in Southern California and wrote: “This isn’t right ... unemployment still at a [sic] all time high.”

The article in the Los Angeles Daily News detailed the rising cost of groceries in May. Last month saw the fastest inflation rate in groceries - 4.2 percent - in nine years, according to The Consumer Price Index for Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The grocery inflation rate was just 0.7 percent for 2019 and had decreased the three previous years, according to CPI statistics. The last time grocery prices rose faster was in 2011, at a rate of 5.1 percent.

Dudley took issue with the rising grocery prices given the unemployment rates because of the COVID-19 pandemic. California’s unemployment rate rose to 15.5 percent and 2,344,700 jobs were lost in April, according to the Employment Development Department of the State of California.

Dudley is playing on a one-year, $2.6 million deal that he signed with the Lakers in the offseason.

Even though the cost of groceries wouldn’t affect NBA players, Dudley posted about it on Twitter knowing how many people it will affect.

Dudley has been active on social media, using his platform to discus important issues such as racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds despite Floyd repeatedly saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death, captured on video, sparked nationwide protests, rioting, looting and looting.