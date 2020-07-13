AllLakers
Top Stories
News

JaVale McGee Gives An Intimate Look Inside The Bubble

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee is posting a behind-the-scenes video series on life in the NBA bubble on his YouTube channel. 

In his first video, McGee showed his car ride to LAX with his family. He sat in the back of an SUV with his three-year-old daughter, Genevieve, and explained to her why she couldn’t come to Orlando for a couple of months and expressed his own emotions over leaving his family for the resumption of the NBA season. 

“I’m excited to go to the Orlando bubble, but I’m not excited to go to the Orlando bubble,” McGee said. “There’s a lot of restrictions, you know what I’m saying? I’m used to freedom. But there’s one goal and one goal only. What goal is that Gigi? To win a championship. So excited.” 

McGee hugged and kissed his daughter goodbye and showed himself getting his temperature taken and answering a series of questions before getting onto the plane with his team. 

The 12-minute video had more than 45,000 views as of Monday morning. 

With media not having typical access to players because of the pandemic, McGee's video provided a unique look at what life is like for the Lakers during this unusual time. 

After the Lakers arrived in Orlando, they boarded a bus and had to keep proper distance from one another. McGee read a sign on some seats that said: “These seats are closed. Do not use.”  

When the Lakers arrived at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex, he showed himself being tested for COVD-19 in a ballroom. He was swabbed in the mouth and then in both nostrils. He was asked when his birthday was and initially said 1998 - which would make him 22 - before correcting himself to say 1988. 

McGee then began his 48-hour quarantine at the Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.

“Made it safe and sound, sound and safe,” he said. 

There were snacks, including chocolate popcorn, Skittles and a bottle of red wine. Players were also given a gift bag which had speakers, headphones, an Amazon Fire Stick, an NBA robe, masks, hand sanitizer and books, including “The Soul of Black Folk” by W.E.B. Du Bois.

McGee said he was excited to have that book since he had previously started reading it but hadn’t finished it. 

McGee, a two-time champion, then promised more insider content from inside the bubble as he competes for his third championship with the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers' Rajon Rondo To Miss Six To Eight Weeks With A Fractured Right Thumb

Rondo sustained the injury during Lakers practice on Sunday in Orlando and will undergo surgery this week.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis On Why He Chose Not To Have A Message On His Jersey

Davis says he was torn but ultimately decided he wanted to have his last name on the back of his jersey to represent his family.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's Ready To ‘Get Back To Destroying Whoever In Front Of Me’

The Lakers superstar posted artwork of himself in a cryogenic chamber and gave the NBA a warning.

Jill Painter Lopez

Celtics' Gordon Hayward To Wear 'Education Reform' On Back Of Jersey

The Boston Celtics forward picked the social justice message "Education Reform" to wear on the back of his jersey for the resumed NBA season.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Won't Wear A Message On His Jersey, Says They Didn't Resonate With Him

James wishes he could've chosen a statement to wear instead of being restricted to the 29 messages that that the NBA and NBPA recently approved.

Melissa Rohlin

by

merlin2288

LeBron James Says He Never Considered Sitting Out The Resumed NBA Season

James wants to play basketball and fight against racial injustices -- and he doesn't think the two are mutually exclusive.

Melissa Rohlin

Bubble Chicken Wings Are Just Fine For Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso

Some NBA players haven't been happy with the food they’ve had in the NBA bubble, but Lakers Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso weren't complaining.

Jill Painter Lopez

Shaquille O'Neal Is Shocked After Charles Barkley Doesn't Include Him On His Top 10 List

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't pleased that he was left off of Charles Barkley's list of the top 10 NBA players of all time.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Wears Shirt From Kobe Bryant's Memorial Into NBA Bubble

The Lakers flew to Orlando on Thursday for the resumed NBA season.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Describes NBA Bubble Hotel Room As A 'Motel 6'

The Lakers guard posted a photo to his Instagram story of a hotel room inside the bubble and likened it to Motel 6.

Jill Painter Lopez