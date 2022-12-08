Lakers News: Jaylen Brown Reflects On LeBron James's Conversation With Media About Controversial Jerry Jones Photo

Can a Celtic and a Laker be supportive of each off the court?

Though your Los Angeles Lakers have had a fairly up-and-down go of it thus far in 2022-23, their arch nemeses, the Boston Celtics, have enjoyed a charmed early run as perhaps the best team in the NBA.

After Boston fell in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, team president Brad Stevens opted to retool the club's bench, most importantly adding Malcolm Brogdon to supplement the club's backcourt. Led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston has galloped to a glistening 21-5 start and seems poised to compete for its 18th title again in the postseason.

While hosting his second 7uice Foundation Gala at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston last weekend, Brown spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports at length about a litany of topics.

Robinson reports that a variety of celebs (including lots of Celtics and Miami Heat players), from the NBA world were in attendance:

Talk eventually turned in their conversation to All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James, who recently asked gathered media members postgame about their dearth of questions regarding Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, after a photo had surfaced online showing a 14-year-old Jones protesting his North Little Rock High School's decision to desegregate in 1957. James had noted that he was pressed on the issue of former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving's controversial decision to promote a link to a film full of antisemitic falsehoods?

"I’ve seen LeBron’s comments, and I think it should be looked at," Brown told Robinson. "I think he made some good points, and I think that people should pay attention and chime in. And he had an opinion against it before. I think those conversations need to be had."

Brown has always been a vocal leader off the court as well as on it, and it's nice to see him supporting James here.