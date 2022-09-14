Jeanie Buss has been busy of late. The controlling owner of your Los Angeles Lakers served as the executive producer for Hulu's ongoing documentary series "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers," directed by blockbuster action helmer Antoine Fuqua. The show's sixth episode debuted yesterday, check out our full recap here. Buss is also developing a Netflix sitcom with Mindy Kaling that promises to be a fictionalized riff on her career as a longtime L.A. basketball executive.

Next up on Buss's plate in the immediate future is her relaunch of WOW -- Women Of Wrestling, a revived all-female wrestling league that initially kicked off in 2000, was bought by Buss in 2011, and will now see its latest incarnation debut in syndication on CBS and Paramount+ this Saturday, September 17th.

“From sports to politics to business and beyond, women’s voices are being heard louder than ever, and the Superheroes of WOW couldn’t be more excited to step into the ring on Sept. 17 and join this revolution,” Buss said in a press statement. “We’re grateful to our partners at Paramount Global Content Distribution for providing a platform for these inspiring athletes.”

Here's a publicity still of Jeanie Buss and her WOW partner, league creator David McLane:

Photo credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

“The Superheroes of WOW have come from all walks of life to prove who’s the best, and are eager to show the world what’s been missing for years from women’s professional wrestling,” McLane explained in the same press statement.

The program for now is set to be broadcast weekly with new, live-taped episodes shown across CBS-owned stations and platforms (including Paramount+). New York Times best-selling author AJ Mendez, also an executive producer on the show, will serve as the color commentator for the in-ring battles.

If you want to gear up for this weekend, classic WOW episodes are viewable now via CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms.