JJ Redick, LeBron James Won’t Release Podcast This Week as Lakers Coaching Decision Looms
The Mind the Game podcast announced on Tuesday that they will not be releasing a new episode this week, and that the podcast will be back soon. The podcast is hosted by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and NBA broadcaster J.J. Redick, who is currently the favorite for the Lakers head coaching job.
Redick is currently the odds favorite to become the next Lakers head coach. He has been the reported favorite for much of the last month since the team fired former head coach Darvin Ham.
The search took a turn when it was reported that the Lakers were pursuing UConn national championship winning coach Dan Hurley. The Lakers took a shot at getting Hurley, reportedly offering him a $70 million contract, but Hurley opted to stay with UConn rather than taking the leap to the NFL.
With Hurley out of the picture, Redick is once again the favorite. It's unclear if the Lakers considering Redick for the job is impacting their release of a new podcast episode. If Reddick does get the Lakers head coaching job, it's also unclear if the two will be able to continue recording the podcast.
So far, James and Redick have released nine episodes of the podcast, which has quickly become one of the most popular basketball podcasts due to the candid way in which the two discuss and break down the game. James and Redick continually provide new insights into the game through the podcast, and each episode has brought in hundreds of thousands if not millions of viewers.
More Lakers: 2020 Champ Reflects on Dan Hurley's LA Decision