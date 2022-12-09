Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Will Miss Multiple Weeks

Little-used reserve Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will be sidelined for at least two weeks with the right ankle sprain that he suffered in the second half of yesterday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The 6'6" backup small forward has appeared sporadically for L.A. He was a part of Darvin Ham's rotation to start the 2022-23 NBA season after signing a one-year veteran's minimum deal in the summer, but his inability to connect on his long-range looks limited his usefulness in Laker lineups.