Karl-Anthony Towns Says His Mother Is In A Medically-Induced Coma

Karl Anthony-Towns posted an emotional nearly six-minute video to Instagram saying that his mother is in a medically induced coma because of COVID-19.

"I think it's important that everyone understands the severity of what's happening in the world right now with the coronavirus, and I think where my life is right now could help, so I decided to do this video and give you an update of where I'm at," Towns said. "So I was told early last week my parents weren't feeling well. My first reaction to her was to go seek medical attention immediately. There's no reason to wait, just go to the nearest hospital. And after a couple days of not showing any signs of improvement, I was very adamant on the first day to go to a hospital and seek further evaluation.

"Specifically, me and my sister told her she needs to get checked for corona. I don't think anyone really understood what it was, with deteriorating condition. She kept getting worse, she kept getting worse, and the hospital was doing everything they can. I would doing everything I could. I still am.

"She just wasn't getting better. Her fever was never cutting from 103, maybe go down to 101.9 with the meds, and then immediately spike back up during the night. She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse. She was deteriorating. She was deteriorating and we always felt that the next medicine would help. This is the one that's going to get it done. This mixture is going to get it done."

Towns, a two-time All-Star with the Minnesota Timberwolves, said both of his parents were tested for COVID-19 but they "didn't get the results for a long time."

"We all assumed my mom had COVID-19 due to the symptoms she was submitting and she was deteriorating daily," Towns said. "The day that she was feeling great, we talked, and she felt she turned the corner. I felt she was turning the corner. I knew there was more days to come, but I felt that we were heading in the right direction. They said that she went sideways and things had went sideways quick. And her lungs were extremely getting worse and she was having trouble breathing, and they were just explaining to me that she had to be put on a ventilator. And she was getting worse and she was confused by everything, and I'm trying to talk to her about everything and encourage and stay positive, just talk through everything with her.

"I talked to her when she went there and told her I loved her. Every day I always told her how much I love her. She was telling me things I didn't want to hear. So I dismissed some things she was saying because it wasn't something I want to hear. It came to a point where it's difficult. It's been very difficult for me and my family, to say the least. She's the head of our household. She's the boss."

Towns choked back his emotions multiple times during the video, taking long pauses to collect himself.

"She's been in a medically induced coma," Towns said. "Since that day, I haven't talked to her, haven't been able to obviously communicate with her. I've just been getting updates on her condition. It's rough, and day by day we're just seeing how it goes. We're being positive; I'm being very positive. So I'm just keeping the strength up for everybody and my family."

Towns decided to share his family's situation with the public to increase awareness and use his platform to encourage people to take the virus seriously.

"They told me to make this video so that people understand that the severity of this disease is real," Towns said. "This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don't be in places with a lot of people. It just heightens your chances of getting this disease, and this disease -- it's deadly. It's deadly. And we're going to keep fighting on my side, me and my family, we're going to keep fighting this. We're going to beat it. We're going to win. I hope my story helps. I hope my story gives you the correct information. Send my love to all your families. I'm praying for every single one of you guys."

After Towns posted the video, many NBA players commented sending their love. The NBA season was suspended March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Lakers' Danny Green wrote: "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Cleveland's Kevin Love wrote: "Man, just heard. Many prayers to your family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Chicago's Zach LaVine wrote: "We with u bro! Stay strong 🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Utah's Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for COVID-19, posted a message to Towns over Twitter.

Towns said he remains hopeful that his mother will recover.

"Life may keep throwing punches at me, but I'll keep getting back up," Towns said. "And I ain't going to quit at any time, and neither will my whole family, neither will my mother. Dominican women are strong, I know they are. My mother is the strongest woman I know, and I know she'll beat this, and we're going to rejoice when she does. Love you guys, and I'll talk to you later."