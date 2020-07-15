AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Is Ready To Step Up Into Starting Role With Lakers

Melissa Rohlin

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope says he's ready to become a starter on the Lakers if his number is called. 

After Avery Bradley opted out of the NBA restart because of family reasons, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he'll have an "open competition" for the shooting guard spot, but added that Caldwell-Pope is the favorite. 

Caldwell-Pope, who started in 20 games this season, said he feels comfortable in that role. 

"I’ll just pick up from where we left off at, play hard and do what I do," Caldwell-Pope said in a video conference call Wednesday. 

Caldwell-Pope started in 18-straight games from Nov. 15 to Dec. 19 while Bradley recovered from a hairline fracture in a non-weight-bearing bone in his right leg. He scored in double-figures in 12 of those games, averaging 11.2 points. 

It was a stark contrast to his struggles at the beginning of the season, when he scored two points or fewer in six of his first 10 games. 

Caldwell-Pope said he's ready to help the Lakers as they begin their playoff push in any way he can, adding that he learned a lot from his one brief postseason stint in 2016 when his then-Detroit Pistons were swept out of the first round by the eventual NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. 

"Just over four years, my game has expanded," he said. "I’ve grown a lot in areas I needed to be better at. And I think I’m ready for this opportunity."

Before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was averaging 9.5 points on a career-high 47.2 percent shooting from the field, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. 

Caldwell-Pope said he made sure to keep himself in top form over the hiatus. 

He bought a Peloton and lifted weights, adding that he got some extra cardio chasing his two sons.

The 27-year-old, who is in his seventh season in the league, said he hasn't had much trouble adjusting to life in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. 

He's enjoying the same activities in Orlando that he does at home, such as playing video games and watching television. 

The only thing missing is his family. 

But they've made sure to make him feel connected. 

"When I get up, I usually have a missed call from either my sons or my wife," he said. "Every day we try to talk on FaceTime, try to talk after practice and stuff like that throughout the day. Try to stay in contact as much as possible."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Caruso To Wear 'Black Lives Matter’ On Back Of Lakers Jersey

The Lakers guard said: “It’s important for me to show that’s the right thing and the message is equality and the message is justice.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Here's How To Watch The Lakers' Scrimmages In The NBA Bubble

The Lakers' three scrimmages before the NBA restart will be shown on Spectrum SportsNet.

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Does An Instagram Live From The Pool In The NBA Bubble

Howard showed himself hanging out by the hotel pool with JaVale McGee on the Lakers' off day in Orlando.

Melissa Rohlin

JaVale McGee Acknowledges His Asthma Was A Concern Heading Into Bubble

McGee is averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots in 16.8 minutes a game for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Coaching Staff Vows To Continue Advocating For Social Justice

Frank Vogel and his assistant coaches made a video saying they're going to continue fighting against racial injustices during the resumed NBA season.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Says Rajon Being Out Is 'A Huge Loss'

Rondo sustained a fractured right thumb that requires surgery in Sunday's practice in Orlando.

Melissa Rohlin

JaVale McGee Gives An Intimate Look Inside The Bubble

The Laker posted his first video in a series about bubble life, showing his goodbyes with family, the testing process for COVID-19 and his first day on the Walt Disney World campus.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers' Rajon Rondo To Miss Six To Eight Weeks With A Fractured Right Thumb

Rondo sustained the injury during Lakers practice on Sunday in Orlando and will undergo surgery this week.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis On Why He Chose Not To Have A Message On His Jersey

Davis says he was torn but ultimately decided he wanted to have his last name on the back of his jersey to represent his family.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's Ready To ‘Get Back To Destroying Whoever In Front Of Me’

The Lakers superstar posted artwork of himself in a cryogenic chamber and gave the NBA a warning.

Jill Painter Lopez