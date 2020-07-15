Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Is Ready To Step Up Into Starting Role With Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope says he's ready to become a starter on the Lakers if his number is called.

After Avery Bradley opted out of the NBA restart because of family reasons, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he'll have an "open competition" for the shooting guard spot, but added that Caldwell-Pope is the favorite.

Caldwell-Pope, who started in 20 games this season, said he feels comfortable in that role.

"I’ll just pick up from where we left off at, play hard and do what I do," Caldwell-Pope said in a video conference call Wednesday.

Caldwell-Pope started in 18-straight games from Nov. 15 to Dec. 19 while Bradley recovered from a hairline fracture in a non-weight-bearing bone in his right leg. He scored in double-figures in 12 of those games, averaging 11.2 points.

It was a stark contrast to his struggles at the beginning of the season, when he scored two points or fewer in six of his first 10 games.

Caldwell-Pope said he's ready to help the Lakers as they begin their playoff push in any way he can, adding that he learned a lot from his one brief postseason stint in 2016 when his then-Detroit Pistons were swept out of the first round by the eventual NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Just over four years, my game has expanded," he said. "I’ve grown a lot in areas I needed to be better at. And I think I’m ready for this opportunity."

Before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was averaging 9.5 points on a career-high 47.2 percent shooting from the field, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Caldwell-Pope said he made sure to keep himself in top form over the hiatus.

He bought a Peloton and lifted weights, adding that he got some extra cardio chasing his two sons.

The 27-year-old, who is in his seventh season in the league, said he hasn't had much trouble adjusting to life in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.

He's enjoying the same activities in Orlando that he does at home, such as playing video games and watching television.

The only thing missing is his family.

But they've made sure to make him feel connected.

"When I get up, I usually have a missed call from either my sons or my wife," he said. "Every day we try to talk on FaceTime, try to talk after practice and stuff like that throughout the day. Try to stay in contact as much as possible."