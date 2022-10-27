Lakers News: Kevin Garnett Is Rooting For Russell Westbrook

Hall of Fame big man-turned-broadcaster Kevin Garnett is rooting for Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Russell Westbrook to rebound from what has been an absolutely atrocious start to his 15th NBA season.

In three games with the Lakers, Westbrook is averaging a woeful 10.3 points a game (which his lowest scoring average ever by a significant margin if he kept it up over a whole season) while shooting 28.9% from the floor and 8.3% from three-point land. He is averaging 6.7 rebounds and a career-worst 4.3 assists.

Here's the essence of Garnett's plea to Russ:

"Westbrook looks like he's checked all the way out, right?... Russ man, hold your head man, I know how this shit can be man. It's a long year... Whatever you gotta do, man, find your love and find your passions. Kind of reset yourself and remember why you do this."

KG speaks in grave, hushed tones, like he's trying respectfully address a death in the family. And in a way, maybe that's what this decline feels like. Because Prime Russell Westbrook was pretty special. He would never have been a perfect fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, since he has always had the weaknesses that now glaringly outweigh the strengths in his game.

It's funny, even though Garnett is so associated with the Minnesota Timberwolves (with whom he won his lone MVP award in 2004) and Boston Celtics (with whom he appeared in two Finals against the Lakers, winning in 2008), he's a longtime Malibu resident. To be fair, a lot of current and former NBA players for other franchises also reside in Los Angeles during the offseason because, you know, it's pretty darn nice.

Across the duration of his 21-year NBA career, Garnett made 15 All-Star teams, was a nine-time All-NBA honoree and a 12-time All-Defensive team member, averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists.